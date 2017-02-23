Snap Judgments & Predictions Of The 89th Academy Awards
Articles | By ReadJunk Staff on Feb 23rd, 2017
The Academy Awards are this Sunday, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. The year wouldn’t be complete without Adam and Bryan making snap judgments & predictions of the Oscar nominations. We haven’t seen too many of these movies, but that hasn’t stopped us before!
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Adam: La La Land will win because Hollywood loves movies about itself. Kind of like a dog that can’t stop licking his own butthole.
Bryan: If Manchester By The Sea wins, I guess it confirms that America is the most depressing country in the world.
Actor In A Leading Role
Casey Affleck
Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield
Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling
La La Land
Viggo Mortensen
Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington
Fences
Adam: Denzel should win, but Ryan Gosling will get it for being “brave” by singing off-key.
Bryan: I bet Viggo’s penis can sing better than Ryan Gosling in La La Land
Actor In A Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali
Moonlight
Jeff Bridges
Hell Or High Water
Lucas Hedges
Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel
Lion
Michael Shannon
Nocturnal Animals
Adam: Supporting Role just means second best, and second best just means first loser. Screw this category.
Bryan: Someone must tell Jeff Bridges he’s not in True Grit anymore and to stop his toothless, groggy cowboy voice he’s been doing for several years now.
Actress In A Leading Role
Isabelle Huppert
Elle
Ruth Negga
Loving
Natalie Portman
Jackie
Emma Stone
La La Land
Meryl Streep
Florence Foster Jenkins
Adam: Meryl Streep wins everything. I’m surprised she didn’t win the Westminster Dog Show. But I’m hoping Ruth Negga gets this. Emma Stone should win for “most attractive version of E.T.”
Bryan: I want Meryl Streep to win just to see President Cheeto lose his shit over it
Actress In A Supporting Role
Viola Davis
Fences
Naomie Harris
Moonlight
Nicole Kidman
Lion
Octavia Spencer
Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams
Manchester By The Sea
Adam: Viola Davis is great but a couple more years need to go by before I forget that she was in Suicide Squad.
Bryan: Michelle Williams shouldn’t win just because she had to speak with a Massachusetts accent. I’d rather have my ears stabbed with screwdrivers than hear that accent.
Animated Feature Film
Kubo And The Two Strings
Travis Knight And Arianne Sutner
Moana
John Musker, Ron Clements And Osnat Shurer
My Life As A Zucchini
Claude Barras And Max Karli
The Red Turtle
Michael Dudok De Wit And Toshio Suzuki
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore And Clark Spencer
Adam: So many good options! Who can forget that animated blockbuster My Life As a Zucchini??
Bryan: The movie that was animated will win!
Cinematography
Arrival
Bradford Young
La La Land
Linus Sandgren
Lion
Greig Fraser
Moonlight
James Laxton
Silence
Rodrigo Prieto
Adam: Wait, wasn’t the entirety of Arrival shot in a single room with a fish tank?
Bryan: The film shot with the most extreme aspect ratio will win. Nothing says “beautiful cinematography” like your viewers squinting trying to make out what they are seeing!
Costume Design
Allied
Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins
Consolata Boyle
Jackie
Madeline Fontaine
La La Land
Mary Zophres
Adam: This is the part of the Oscars when I get up to use the bathroom. To touch myself. Cuz those costumes in Florence Foster Jenkins were s-e-x-y.
Bryan: Must have been so hard getting costumes for La La Land. Ya know, buying them at any store in America.
Directing
Arrival
Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge
Mel Gibson
La La Land
Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea
Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight
Barry Jenkins
Adam: Mel Gibson is like the alt-right Steven Spielberg. He will win in Trump’s America.
Bryan: I don’t think Kenneth Lonergan should win because all he had to do was say: “Casey, act more depressing than you usually are.” That’s it!
Documentary (Feature)
Fire At Sea
Gianfranco Rosi And Donatella Palermo
I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety And Hébert Peck
Life, Animated
Roger Ross Williams And Julie Goldman
O.J.: Made In America
Ezra Edelman And Caroline Waterlow
13th
Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish
Adam: They are all great! And let’s remember – documentaries are just movies without the acting, story, costumes, special effects… wait a minute, are documentaries even movies??
Bryan: O.J.: Made in America is 10 hours long, so how is this classified as a movie? What is this, Lord of the Rings?
Documentary (Short Subject)
Extremis
Dan Krauss
4.1 Miles
Daphne Matziaraki
Joe’s Violin
Kahane Cooperman And Raphaela Neihausen
Watani: My Homeland
Marcel Mettelsiefen And Stephen Ellis
The White Helmets
Orlando Von Einsiedel And Joanna Natasegara
Adam: I can’t believe documentaries aren’t really movies.. What are they even doing at the Oscars?? We’ve been living a lie!
Bryan: This category should just be renamed Short Movie That Made The Most People Cry
Film Editing
Arrival
Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge
John Gilbert
Hell Or High Water
Jake Roberts
La La Land
Tom Cross
Moonlight
Nat Sanders And Joi Mcmillon
Adam: Certainly not Arrival. If I’m going to spend two hours looking at ink blots, I’d better get some psychotherapy breakthroughs out of it.
Bryan: If the editor of La La Land edited out all that annoying singing, then maybe I’d give this to them.
Foreign Language Film
Land Of Mine
Denmark
A Man Called Ove
Sweden
The Salesman
Iran
Tanna
Australia
Toni Erdmann
Germany
Adam: The Australian one because it didn’t have subtitles.
Bryan: The Swedes deserve to win an Oscar, just out of respect for that tragic terrorist attack that “happened” in their country.
Makeup And Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Eva Von Bahr And Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond
Joel Harlow And Richard Alonzo
Suicide Squad
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini And Christopher Nelson
Adam: Suicide Squad got nominated for an Academy Award? The movie that made zero sense, instilled zero fun, improved zero lives in any way, and had a character named Captain Boomerang? There is no god.
Bryan: “Academy Award nominated movie Suicide Squad” I think I just threw up in my mouth
Music (Original Score)
Jackie
Mica Levi
La La Land
Justin Hurwitz
Lion
Dustin O’halloran And Hauschka
Moonlight
Nicholas Britell
Passengers
Thomas Newman
Adam: Nobody goes to the movies to listen to music scores. That’s like going to the New York Philharmonic to play video games on your phone.
Bryan: The Academy always picks the worst film scores to win. So i’ll say…Lion
Music (Original Song)
Audition (The Fools Who Dream)
From La La Land; Music By Justin Hurwitz; Lyric By Benj Pasek And Justin Paul
Can’t Stop The Feeling
From Trolls; Music And Lyric By Justin Timberlake, Max Martin And Karl Johan Schuster
City Of Stars
From La La Land; Music By Justin Hurwitz; Lyric By Benj Pasek And Justin Paul
The Empty Chair
From Jim: The James Foley Story; Music And Lyric By J. Ralph And Sting
How Far I’ll Go
From Moana; Music And Lyric By Lin-Manuel Miranda
Adam: I’m sure if the Trolls song was just those little creepy freaks farting into a megaphone, it would be more pleasurable than anything about Suicide Squad.
Bryan: You’re telling me the atrocious Ghostbusters song by Fall Out Boy didn’t make the cut?
Production Design
Arrival
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar!
Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
La La Land
Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Passengers
Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena
Adam: I feel like Hail, Caesar! was just a series of production designs loosely strung together.
Bryan: Was there any production design for La La Land? They filmed in traffic, green screens and on back lots. Oh, so groundbreaking!
Short Film (Animated)
Blind Vaysha
Theodore Ushev
Borrowed Time
Andrew Coats And Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Pear Cider And Cigarettes
Robert Valley And Cara Speller
Pearl
Patrick Osborne
Piper
Alan Barillaro And Marc Sondheimer
Adam: Look, they’re all short. There’s room for them all to win.
Bryan: Pixar’s Piper was good. Although, not sure Academy will appreciate that the sandpiper eats the crab at the end.
Short Film (Live Action)
Ennemis Intérieurs
Sélim Azzazi
La Femme Et Le Tgv
Timo Von Gunten And Giacun Caduff
Silent Nights
Aske Bang And Kim Magnusson
Sing
Kristof Deák And Anna Udvardy
Timecode
Juanjo Giménez
Adam: Didn’t Timecode come out 15 years ago?
Bryan: You’re thinking of Time Cop starring Jean Claude Van Damme, Adam
Sound Editing
Arrival
Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon
Wylie Stateman And Renée Tondelli
Hacksaw Ridge
Robert Mackenzie And Andy Wright
La La Land
Ai-Ling Lee And Mildred Iatrou Morgan
Sully
Alan Robert Murray And Bub Asman
Adam: Nobody cares about sound editing. Except me! I. LOVE. IT. Give me all the sound editing!!!!!
Bryan: I wonder if the sound editors actually recorded birds being chopped up by propellers for Sully?
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Bernard Gariépy Strobl And Claude La Haye
Hacksaw Ridge
Kevin O’connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie And Peter Grace
La La Land
Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee And Steve A. Morrow
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio And Stuart Wilson
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush And Mac Ruth
Adam: Isn’t there an app for this?
Bryan: I couldn’t make out what the fuck Forest Whitaker was saying in Rogue One, why should that win?
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington And Burt Dalton
Doctor Strange
Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli And Paul Corbould
The Jungle Book
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones And Dan Lemmon
Kubo And The Two Strings
Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian Mclean And Brad Schiff
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel And Neil Corbould
Adam: I loved The Jungle Book’s special effects of making the movie completely invisible in theaters.
Bryan: Doctor Strange felt like I was on acid, so I’ll pick that one
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Arrival
Screenplay By Eric Heisserer
Fences
Screenplay By August Wilson
Hidden Figures
Screenplay By Allison Schroeder And Theodore Melfi
Lion
Screenplay By Luke Davies
Moonlight
Screenplay By Barry Jenkins; Story By Tarell Alvin Mccraney
Adam: To be honest, I haven’t seen any of these movies, in fact, I don’t even like movies, but let’s give this to Moonlight. I heard good things.
Bryan: Whichever screenplay was written in a Starbucks will win. Oh, all of them were written in a Starbucks? Hmm forget that then.
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Hell Or High Water
Written By Taylor Sheridan
La La Land
Written By Damien Chazelle
The Lobster
Written By Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
Manchester By The Sea
Written By Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women
Written By Mike Mills
Adam: Okay, even though I hate movies and haven’t watched any this year, I did see The Lobster. It’s the best off-kilter comedy since Being John Malkovich. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re wasting your life.
Bryan: The Lobster should have been nominated for more, especially Rachel Weisz for having to subject herself to dancing to electronica music