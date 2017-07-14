Alan Doyle Premieres Music Video For “Summer Summer Night”

Alan Doyle from (oh, well..formerly of) Great Big Sea premiered the music video for his new single “Summer Summer Night” yesterday. Alan seems like with each solo album, he’s breaking away from the folk/celtic typecast and venturing into a more Americana/country sound and I’m perfectly fine with that. The guy could be in a polka band and it would sound good!



Watch the fun video below:

Alan Doyle and his band are playing some shows this Summer in Canada, which you can check out here.