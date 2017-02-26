Chronixx Performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday Night

Chronixx was the music guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night. He performed a medley of “Majesty” and “Likes” from his brand new album Chronology.



The Chronology Tour will be happening through North America this week. He will be playing at Irving Plaza in NYC on March 4th and 5th.

Tour Dates

3-02 In New Haven, Ct @ Toad’s Place * ⌃

3-03 In Boston, Ma @ Paradise Rock Club * ⌃

3-04 In New York, Ny @ Irving Plaza * ⌃

3-05 In New York, Ny @ Irving Plaza * ⌃

3-07 In Detroit, Mi @ El Club * ⌃

3-09 In Louisville, Ky @ Mercury Ballroom * ⌃

3-10 In Columbus, Oh @ Al Rosa Villa * ⌃

3-11 In Chicago, Il @ Metro * ⌃

3-14 In Lawrence, Ks @ Granada Theater * ⌃

3-15 In Denver, Co @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom * ⌃

3-17 In Seattle, Wa @ The Showbox * ⌃

3-18 In Vancouver, Bc @ Commodore Ballroom * ⌃

3-19 In Portland, Or @ Wonder Ballroom * ⌃

3-21 In Sacramento, Ca @ Ace Of Spades * ⌃

3-23 In San Francisco, Ca @ The Fillmore * ⌃

3-24 In Redway, Ca @ Mateel Community Center * ⌃

3-25 In Santa Cruz, Ca @ The Catalyst * ⌃

3-26 In Reno, Nv @ Whitney Peak Hotel – Cargo Concert Hall * ⌃

3-28 In Fresno, Ca @ Strummer’s * ⌃

3-31 In Santa Ana, Ca @ The Observatory * ⌃

4-01 In Los Angeles, Ca @ The Fonda Theatre * ⌃ >

4-02 In Solana Beach, Ca @ Belly Up * >

4-04 In Tempe, Az @ Club Red * >

4-05 In Albuquerque, Nm @ Sunshine Theater * >

4-07 In Houston, Tx @Warehouse Live – Ballroom * >

4-08 In Dallas, Tx @ Trees * >

4-09 In Austin, Tx @ Euphoria Camping And Music Festival * >

4-10 In New Orleans, La @ Republic * >

4-13 In Ft. Lauderdale, Fl @ Revolution * >

4-14 In Jacksonville, Fl @ Mavericks At The Landing * >

4-15 In Atlanta, Ga @ Masquerade * >

4-16 In Asheville, Nc @ The Orange Peel *

4-18 In Carrboro, Nc @ Cat’s Cradle *

4-19 In Norfolk, Va @ The Norva *

4-20 In Silver Springs, Md @ The Fillmore *

4-21 In Philadelphia, Pa @ Theatre Of Living Arts (Tla) *

4-26 In Montreal, Quebec @ L’olympia * %

4-27 In London, Ontario @ London Music Hall * %

4-28 In Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel Complex * %

4-30 In Huntington, Ny @ The Paramount * %

* W/ Kelissa

⌃ W / Jah9

> W / Jesse Royal

# W/ Mr. Williamz

% W/ Exco Levi