Dwayne Johnson Premieres Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Trailer!

Dwayne Johnson premiered the trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle reboot/sequel/reimagining/whatever and it looks like it could be fun. I loved the first Jumanji with Robin Williams. It’s not a board game anymore, it’s now a video game which I can see why they updated it. I’m sure this will be another one of these movies where you wish you were watching something original and not a reboot instead. It’s hard to tell from one trailer if this will be a complete stinker.



I like the cast and if the reviews are decent, perhaps i’ll check it out on December 20th when it comes out.

Besides Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” Guns N Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” being used in trailers needs to stop. So many times these songs have been played in trailers. I know it’s the subtitle of the movie. Just sick of hearing these songs in trailers.

The premise of the movie is basically:

While cleaning out a school’s basement, four teenagers find a vintage video game version of Jumanji and get sucked into its jungle setting.

It stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas. The movie is directed by Jake Kasdan.