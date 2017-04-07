Flogging Molly Release “Reptiles (We Woke Up)” Lyric Video

Flogging Molly released a new single “Reptiles (We Woke Up)” from their upcoming album, Life Is Good, today and you can watch the lyric video for it below. The album will be out June 2nd via Vanguard Records and it’s their first album in 6 years! It’s now available at floggingmolly.com and other services.



Vocalist/lyricist Dave King commented about the song:

“Reptiles (We Woke Up)” is the perfect introduction for an album that serves as a wake-up call to those who have simply stood by while controversial political decisions were made.” “It’s all quite scary these days.” “A lot of people didn’t make their voices heard because they didn’t think such decisions would have been made in the first place. And now that these decisions have been made, they’re like, ‘what the–we were asleep while this was going on, by the looks of it.’ It’s an encouraging thing to see people rise up and take to the streets to demonstrate and march. It’s a positive thing.”

Fans can experience “Reptiles” live – along with a few other special concert previews of the album – on Flogging Molly’s North American headlining tour, which kicks off on May 4th in Oakland, CA (see itinerary below). Ticket orders in select markets will include a digital download of LIFE IS GOOD (upon release). For additional ticket information visit www.floggingmolly.com.

LIFE IS GOOD TRACK LISTING

1) There’s Nothing Left Pt. 1

2) The Hand of John L. Sullivan

3) Welcome to Adamstown

4) Reptiles (We Woke Up)

5) The Days We’ve Yet to Meet

6) Life is Good

7) The Last Serenade (Sailors and Fishermen)

8) The Guns of Jericho

9) Crushed (Hostile Nations)

10) Hope

11) The Bride Wore Black

12) Until We Meet Again

2017 ‘LIFE IS GOOD’ INTERNATIONAL TOUR:

The White Buffalo to support U.S. dates May 4-June 3 except May 14 and May 16

May 4th Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 5th Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 6th Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 7th Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 9th Spokane, WA @The Knitting Factory

May 10th Boise, ID @The Knitting Factory

May 12th Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 13th Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 14th Omaha, NE @ Sogol Auditorium

May 16th St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

May 18th Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

May 19th Morgantown, VA @ Morgantown Amphitheater

May 20th Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

May 21st New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

May 23rd New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

May 24th New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

May 26th Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 27th Portland, ME @ State Theater

May 28th Montreal, Quebec @ Metropolis

May 30 Toronto, CN @ Rebel Complex

June 1st Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

June 2nd Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

June 3rd Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

June 2-4th Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

June 16th Stockholm, Sweden @ Groan Lund

June 17th Copenhagen, Denmark @ Komuz Festival

June 23rd Schussed, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

June 24th Neuhausen Obeck, Germany @ Southside Festival

June 25th Strasbourg, France @ Artefact Festival

July 1st Wurzburg, Germany @ Mission Ready Festival

July 2nd Athens, Greece @ Rockwave Festival

July 11th Sesto San Giovanni, Italy @ Carroponte Spazio Mil

July 14th Dresden, Germany @ Dresden Open Air w/The Broilers

July 15th Berlin, Germany @ Dresden Open Air w/The Broilers

August 26th Indre Osterbro, Denmark @ Parken

August 28th Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassepark

August 30th Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena

September 1st Graz, Austria @ Messe Graz

September 5th Eindhoven, The Netherlands @ Strijp-S