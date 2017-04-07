Flogging Molly Release “Reptiles (We Woke Up)” Lyric Video
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 7th, 2017
Flogging Molly released a new single “Reptiles (We Woke Up)” from their upcoming album, Life Is Good, today and you can watch the lyric video for it below. The album will be out June 2nd via Vanguard Records and it’s their first album in 6 years! It’s now available at floggingmolly.com and other services.
Vocalist/lyricist Dave King commented about the song:
“Reptiles (We Woke Up)” is the perfect introduction for an album that serves as a wake-up call to those who have simply stood by while controversial political decisions were made.”
“It’s all quite scary these days.” “A lot of people didn’t make their voices heard because they didn’t think such decisions would have been made in the first place. And now that these decisions have been made, they’re like, ‘what the–we were asleep while this was going on, by the looks of it.’ It’s an encouraging thing to see people rise up and take to the streets to demonstrate and march. It’s a positive thing.”
Fans can experience “Reptiles” live – along with a few other special concert previews of the album – on Flogging Molly’s North American headlining tour, which kicks off on May 4th in Oakland, CA (see itinerary below). Ticket orders in select markets will include a digital download of LIFE IS GOOD (upon release). For additional ticket information visit www.floggingmolly.com.
LIFE IS GOOD TRACK LISTING
1) There’s Nothing Left Pt. 1
2) The Hand of John L. Sullivan
3) Welcome to Adamstown
4) Reptiles (We Woke Up)
5) The Days We’ve Yet to Meet
6) Life is Good
7) The Last Serenade (Sailors and Fishermen)
8) The Guns of Jericho
9) Crushed (Hostile Nations)
10) Hope
11) The Bride Wore Black
12) Until We Meet Again
2017 ‘LIFE IS GOOD’ INTERNATIONAL TOUR:
The White Buffalo to support U.S. dates May 4-June 3 except May 14 and May 16
May 4th Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 5th Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 6th Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 7th Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 9th Spokane, WA @The Knitting Factory
May 10th Boise, ID @The Knitting Factory
May 12th Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
May 13th Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 14th Omaha, NE @ Sogol Auditorium
May 16th St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
May 18th Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
May 19th Morgantown, VA @ Morgantown Amphitheater
May 20th Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
May 21st New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
May 23rd New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
May 24th New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
May 26th Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 27th Portland, ME @ State Theater
May 28th Montreal, Quebec @ Metropolis
May 30 Toronto, CN @ Rebel Complex
June 1st Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
June 2nd Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
June 3rd Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
June 2-4th Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
June 16th Stockholm, Sweden @ Groan Lund
June 17th Copenhagen, Denmark @ Komuz Festival
June 23rd Schussed, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
June 24th Neuhausen Obeck, Germany @ Southside Festival
June 25th Strasbourg, France @ Artefact Festival
July 1st Wurzburg, Germany @ Mission Ready Festival
July 2nd Athens, Greece @ Rockwave Festival
July 11th Sesto San Giovanni, Italy @ Carroponte Spazio Mil
July 14th Dresden, Germany @ Dresden Open Air w/The Broilers
July 15th Berlin, Germany @ Dresden Open Air w/The Broilers
August 26th Indre Osterbro, Denmark @ Parken
August 28th Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassepark
August 30th Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena
September 1st Graz, Austria @ Messe Graz
September 5th Eindhoven, The Netherlands @ Strijp-S