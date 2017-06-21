Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer #2 Is Beyond Epic!

Just when you thought the first trailer for the upcoming Game of Thrones season was awesome, HBO releases a second that’s even better and more epic. Filled with music from “Light of the Seven,” narration from Sansa and others, amazing battle sequences, dragons flying, white walkers vs Jon, and Beric with his bad-ass flaming sword. Is it July 16th already?



Excuse me, I’ll just be watching this trailer over and over until July 16th. Speaking of which, I actually hope they don’t release any new trailers after this because it’s enough. The hype is there and it will be fine. No need to advertise this season anymore.