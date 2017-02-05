Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Extended Superbowl Spot Is Awesome!

Safe to say Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is going to be pretty awesome! Can’t wait to see it! The extended Super Bowl TV spot proves it’s going to be a lot fun, have some more characters, and another killer soundtrack (This one had “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac). Can it be May 5th already?



The movie stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Glenn Close, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan and Kurt Russell. It was written and directed by James Gunn.