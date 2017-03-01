Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer Premiered On Jimmy Kimmel Live last night!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 full trailer premiered last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live and I can’t wait to see this! I’ve seen the teasers and they looked amazing and this trailer looks just as awesome.



We got our first look at Kurt Russell as Star Lord’s Dad. There’s plenty of funny shots of Baby Groot, Rocket and more shots of Yondu & Gamora looking bad ass! Drax looks like he’s going to be a scene stealer with the amount of funny stuff we’ve seen from him. But come on, no one can top Baby Groot I think. Finally seeing Ego (Russell) was a pretty cool moment to end the trailer as well. Can it be May 5th already?

Here’s Chris Pratt introducing the trailer:



or just the trailer: