Hans Zimmer Performs “Planet Earth II” Score on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Hans Zimmer is certainly keeping busy with many tour dates planned this year (BETTER COME TO NYC THIS YEAR!), and last night he stopped by Late Show with Stephen Colbert and performed music from BBC’s Planet Earth II! I haven’t heard this score yet but it sounded amazing on the show.



Hans Zimmer and his co-composers, Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe of Bleeding Fingers Music, perform the BBC America theme of ‘Planet Earth II:’

He will be touring in the West Coast of USA this spring:

14 April 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA Microsoft Theater

16 April 2017 INDIO, CA Coachella

19 April 2017 SAN FRANCISCO Bill Graham Civic

21 April 2017 LAS VEGAS Park Theater

23 April 2017 INDIO, CA Coachella

For more dates, please visit http://www.hanszimmerlive.com