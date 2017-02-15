Hans Zimmer Performs “Planet Earth II” Score on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 15th, 2017
Hans Zimmer is certainly keeping busy with many tour dates planned this year (BETTER COME TO NYC THIS YEAR!), and last night he stopped by Late Show with Stephen Colbert and performed music from BBC’s Planet Earth II! I haven’t heard this score yet but it sounded amazing on the show.
Hans Zimmer and his co-composers, Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe of Bleeding Fingers Music, perform the BBC America theme of ‘Planet Earth II:’
He will be touring in the West Coast of USA this spring:
14 April 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA Microsoft Theater
16 April 2017 INDIO, CA Coachella
19 April 2017 SAN FRANCISCO Bill Graham Civic
21 April 2017 LAS VEGAS Park Theater
23 April 2017 INDIO, CA Coachella
For more dates, please visit http://www.hanszimmerlive.com