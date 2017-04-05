JAWS Premiere Music Video For “Cast”

UK Shoegaze/dream pop band JAWS premiered their music video for the song “Cast.” The song is off their second album Simplicity, which you can read our review of it here.



The band has no plans to tour the US yet but they are playing some shows in the UK:

Apr 25 Club Academy Manchester, United Kingdom

Apr 26 Scala London, United Kingdom

Apr 27 The Bullingdon Oxford, United Kingdom

Apr 28 Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Apr 29 O2 Academy Leicester Leicester, United Kingdom

Jul 21 Hill Farm Steventon, United Kingdom