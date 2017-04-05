JAWS Premiere Music Video For “Cast”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 5th, 2017
UK Shoegaze/dream pop band JAWS premiered their music video for the song “Cast.” The song is off their second album Simplicity, which you can read our review of it here.
The band has no plans to tour the US yet but they are playing some shows in the UK:
Apr 25 Club Academy Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 26 Scala London, United Kingdom
Apr 27 The Bullingdon Oxford, United Kingdom
Apr 28 Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Apr 29 O2 Academy Leicester Leicester, United Kingdom
Jul 21 Hill Farm Steventon, United Kingdom