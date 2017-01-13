Listen To A New Less Than Jake Song “Whatever The Weather”

Photo by Jodi Photography

Less Than Jake have a new EP, Sound The Alarm, coming out on February 3rd and premiered a track yesterday on Rocksound called Whatever The Weather. You can listen to the track below as well.



Speaking about the new song, lyricist and drummer Vinnie Fiorello says

“.. You can’t always explain life through things like bad luck, being in the wrong place at the wrong time, or fate. The lyrics tackle that deep down stress and depression and how it tugs you places you never want to go, the thing about those situations though is that you can choose to push through, choose to walk a thin line and come out safe and happy on the other end. No matter the storm or dark cloud days you keep your own path..”

Follow the band at https://www.facebook.com/lessthanjake for additional updates.