Listen to The Movement’s New Single “Siren” featuring Stick Figure

The Movement have premiered a new single the other day called “Siren,” which features fellow reggae-rocker(s) Stick Figure. “Siren” is the lead single to the upcoming seventh album from The Movement and will be released with Rootfire Cooperative. You can listen below. You can buy the single at iTunes.



Today’s current affairs landscape is not for the faint of heart. From the current administration’s propaganda machine to the misinterpretation of facts from the media, it can seem that the path ahead of us might be tumultuous. “Flip on the TV or scroll through Facebook and get ready to be bombarded with negativity and lies. Sometimes it seems like the more connected we become, the more disconnected we truly feel in our hearts. With the inconceivable rise of Trump, and the incessant spreading of blatant untruths through the media, it’s easy to lose hope and to feel alone,” comments The Movement’s guitarist/vocalist Joshua Swain. But the torch bearers of modern reggae, The Movement, refuse to give in. Their new single “Siren” (feat. Stick Figure) is a call to everyone with the message that we can overcome greed and oppression with positive music, and a conscious, moral, and responsible uprising. This release is available now via Rootfire Cooperative.

The Movement has been growing spiritually and musically since the release of their 2016 album Golden. “I have tried in the past to stay away from speaking about politics, or have masked it with poetic imagery. In some respects I do the same in this song but with more anger and transparency,” says Swain.

The idea to collaborate with Stick Figure happend when Scott Woodruff (vocals/guitar for Stick Figure) mentioned to the band that “Dancehall” (from Golden) was his favorite tune to listen to, to clear his head before going on stage. Later that year the two bands toured together and solidified the friendship. Johnny Cosmic (multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer for Stick Figure) recorded The Movement’s upcoming new album and Scott sang a verse on the new single “Siren.”

The Movement’s 2016 album Golden, hit #1 on Billboard and iTunes’ Reggae Charts and “Habit 2016” held the #1 spot on the Soundcloud New/Hot reggae chart with five other Golden tracks in the top 50 following its release. The album was hailed a “monument of modern reggae” by Top Shelf Reggae, and Live For Live Music said, “There’s a reason this band is called The Movement, there’s just no telling how high this band can climb.”