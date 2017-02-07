Marvel’s Iron Fist Official Trailer Premiered This Morning

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 1 trailer premiered this morning and it looks promising. Don’t know much about Danny Rand and Iron Fist but it’s Marvel, I’m sure the series will be great like Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Daredevil have been. The series premieres March 17th on Netflix.



Fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family’s legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist. Marvel’s Iron Fist premieres March 17, 2017 exclusively on Netflix.