Mayer Hawthorne Releases New Music Video for “Time For Love”

Mayer Hawthorne has debuted a new video for his single, “Time For Love,” shot at Los Angeles’ YouTube Space. The track appears on Mayer’s latest EP, Party of One, a follow up to his 2016 studio album, Man About Town. Watch it below.



Mayer is playing two shows in February:

Thursday, Feb. 02 – San Jose, CA @ The Continental Bar (Tuxedo DJ Set)

Saturday, Feb. 18 – Tlaltizapán, Mexico @ Bahidorá Festival