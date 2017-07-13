Mr. Belding Returns in Dirty Heads’ Annoyingly Catchy “Vacation” Music Video
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 13th, 2017
Dirty Heads have premiered their new single “Vacation,” which is the first single off their new album. The music video premiered on People.com earlier today and it features Saved By the Bell’s Dennis Haskins as Mr. Belding. The video has lots of funny references to Mr. Belding and the popular 90s show. The song itself, is a just a tad annoying & repetitive with the “hey hey hey” part but Dirty Heads has always been hit or miss with me. Maybe the song will grow on me but can’t see myself listening to this one a lot. Judge for yourself below.
For those in the NY area, the band will playing in Walden, NY on September 22nd & 23rd at Angry Orchard Tree House. Other dates are as follows:
Thu 7/13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Fri 7/14 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Sat 7/15 Las Vegas, NV The Beach at Mandalay Bay Hotel
Sun 7/16 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre
Wed 7/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri 7/21 Austin, TX Statesman Skyline Theater at The Long Center
Sat 7/22 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
Sun 7/23 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory
Sun 8/6 Irvine, CA High & Mighty Festival
Fri 9/15 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
Fri 9/22-9/23 Walden, NY Angry Orchard Tree House