Mr. Belding Returns in Dirty Heads’ Annoyingly Catchy “Vacation” Music Video

Dirty Heads have premiered their new single “Vacation,” which is the first single off their new album. The music video premiered on People.com earlier today and it features Saved By the Bell’s Dennis Haskins as Mr. Belding. The video has lots of funny references to Mr. Belding and the popular 90s show. The song itself, is a just a tad annoying & repetitive with the “hey hey hey” part but Dirty Heads has always been hit or miss with me. Maybe the song will grow on me but can’t see myself listening to this one a lot. Judge for yourself below.



For those in the NY area, the band will playing in Walden, NY on September 22nd & 23rd at Angry Orchard Tree House. Other dates are as follows:

Thu 7/13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Fri 7/14 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Sat 7/15 Las Vegas, NV The Beach at Mandalay Bay Hotel

Sun 7/16 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

Wed 7/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri 7/21 Austin, TX Statesman Skyline Theater at The Long Center

Sat 7/22 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Sun 7/23 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

Sun 8/6 Irvine, CA High & Mighty Festival

Fri 9/15 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

Fri 9/22-9/23 Walden, NY Angry Orchard Tree House