Rancid Performs “Ghost Of A Chance” On Conan

Rancid performed “Ghost Of A Chance” on Conan last night! The song is off their new album Troublemaker on Hellcat/Epitaph Records. The song is a short one so don’t blink!



The band was giving some updates throughout the day on their Facebook page:

I’ll have an embed when it becomes available on YouTube, for now enjoy on TeamCoco:

Rancid is currently on tour with Dropkick Murphys, which many of you saw and I wasn’t as lucky. You can read the show review from Pittsburgh though!