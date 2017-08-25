Rancid Performs “Ghost Of A Chance” On Conan
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 25th, 2017
Rancid performed “Ghost Of A Chance” on Conan last night! The song is off their new album Troublemaker on Hellcat/Epitaph Records. The song is a short one so don’t blink!
The band was giving some updates throughout the day on their Facebook page:
I’ll have an embed when it becomes available on YouTube, for now enjoy on TeamCoco:
Rancid is currently on tour with Dropkick Murphys, which many of you saw and I wasn’t as lucky. You can read the show review from Pittsburgh though!