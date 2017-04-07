Rude Boy George Cover Blondie’s “Atomic”

Rude Boy George’s newest and latest cover is the classic Blondie song, “Atomic.” The new single is now available on their Bandcamp page, along with the rest of the songs from their ongoing full-lengtn album Love and Dancing. The new wave ska band made a music video for the track, which you can watch below.



Watch the music video for their cover of Blondie’s “Atomic:”

Rude Boy George will be opening up for New Kingston at Highline Ballroom next saturday, April 15th, at Highline Ballroom in NYC. for more shows and details, hit up http://rudeboygeorge.com/ or visit them on Facebook.