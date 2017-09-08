Rude Boy George Premiere A Cover Of The Jam’s “Town Called Malice”

Rude Boy George have released a new music video, this time for their cover of The Jam’s classic “A Town Called Malice.” The song was recorded for the Specialized compilation Gifted – Tribute To The Jam and you can pre-order that right now! It’s my favorite Jam song and Rude Boy George do it justice.



The band commented about the song on their Facebook page:

While the original Town Called Malice was written about Paul Weller’s hometown of Woking in the U.K., it could be about any forgotten or struggling suburban town along a rail line to a big city that’s seen better days. In our case, its about Orange, NJ, which is a small working class town just outside New York City where most of the video was shot.

For those that don’t know what Specialized is:

Specialized brings together amateur and professional musicians with the shared goal of creating musical projects to raise funds for cancer research and support agencies, particularly The Teenage Cancer Trust and now The National Foundation for Youth Music.

Check out Rude Boy George‘s website for tour dates and other info!