Save Ferris Debut New Music Video for “New Sound”

The new Save Ferris album is pretty damn good, which you can read our review here. They have a North American tour coming up and will be playing Gramercy Theatre on March 4th. Save Ferris also premiered a music video for “New Sound” yesterday at Paste. The video features Neville Staple singing and Angelo from Fishbone just being Angelo. Good stuff!



Speaking with PasteMagazine.com, Save Ferris’ frontwoman Monique Powell says:

“Filming this video was so much fun because it was literally a house party with our friends. Directing the video was my dear friend Piper Ferguson. I have wanted to do a video with Piper for years but because Piper typically does such high budget productions, I was afraid she might say no. Fortunately this is a situation in which having good friends that are incredibly talented comes in handy. You can truly tell this was a passion project for her. Having Angelo Moore (Fishbone, Angelo Moore and the Brand New Step) there was a given, as we always have so much fun together. The only person missing was Nev, he flew in his parts from the UK.”

The video comes just days before the release of Save Ferris long-awaited new EP, Checkered Past, and their headline North American tour, which kicks off Friday with support from Vista Kicks (West Coast dates) and Baby Baby (East Coast dates). Dates and links to purchase tickets can be found below. Follow the band at facebook.com/saveferrisofficial for more information.