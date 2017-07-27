Stereophonics Premiere New Single “All In One Night”

Stereophonics have premiered a new single for a track called “All In One Night.” You can listen to it on Spotify and other places, as well as watch the music video below. The single is off their brand new album Scream Above The Sounds, which will be released on November 3rd. Not sure if that’s just the UK or all over. You can pre-order at their website.



Tracklisting

1. ‘Caught By The Wind’

2. ‘Taking A Tumble’

3. ‘What’s All The Fuss About?’

4. ‘Geronimo’

5. ‘All In One Night’

6. ‘Chances Are’

7. ‘Before Anyone Knew Our Name’

8. ‘Would You Believe?’

9. ‘Cryin’ In Your Beer’

10. ‘Boy On A Bike’

11. ‘Elevators’