Stranger Things: Season 2 Comic-Con Trailer Is Awesome!

Out of all the trailers I’ve seen so far for San Diego Comic-Con, the Stranger Things Season 2 wowed me the most. Looks ten times creepy than the first season and I just loved the usage of Vincent Price and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in the trailer.



The first trailer for Stranger Things 2 is here. It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Can’t wait til Halloween time to watch this, and then watch it immediately after I’m done like I did with Season 1.