Stranger Things: Season 2 Superbowl Ad Gave Me Goosebumps!

The other Superbowl Ad that I loved was the teaser for Season 2 of Stranger Things! You can glimpses of what’s in store for Season 2 and takes places in Halloween, and the season will premiere then too. Ugh, Halloween feels soooo far away!



The shot that looked the coolest was Will and the door opening to reveal the big giant spider looking thing. Looks like the main monster/villain for the season. Creepy stuff! Watch the teaser:

The official synopsis: