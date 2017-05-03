The Dark Tower Trailer Has Arrived

I never read any of the Stephen King novels in the Dark Tower series but this movie looks decent enough. Judging how book readers usually feel about movie adaptations, I’m sure they are beyond pissed with a lot of the stuff they’ve seen in the trailer. Especially one so beloved as The Dark Tower. I’m in the “wait and see” category. There’s certainly potential this will be good.



The movie stars Idris Elba as the Gunslinger, Roland and Matthew McConaughey as Walter Padick, As well as Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, Jackie Earle Haley and Dennis Haysbert. The Dark Tower was directed by Nikolaj Arcel and screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, Jeff Pinkner, Anders Thomas Jensen and Nikolaj Arcel. The movie will be released on August 4th.