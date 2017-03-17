The Mighty Mighty Bosstones performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and performed their new single “What The World Needs Now Is Love” and a load of others. Even Jimmy Kimmel got in on the music like he tends to do from time to time. Their old guitarist Nate was there to play with the band as well!



Their new single/cover “What The World Needs Now Is Love” is now available. The Limited edition with picture sleeve featuring artwork by Nan Coffey vinyl is available here.