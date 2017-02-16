The Shins Premiere New Lyric Music Video for “Mildenhall”

The Shins have a new album coming out on March 10th called Heartworms. They premiered a lyric music video for the track “Mildenhall.” It’s got a bit of an Americana feel to it but I really like it. In the music video, James walks around London and other parts of England in a series of shots. It makes me want to go back to London! The band will be playing Brooklyn at Prospect Park Bandshell on June 15th. More dates below.



The video is available on Vevo.

I’ll add the embed when stupid Vevo lets us.

Shot in black and white, the video features a wandering James Mercer in England as he reflects on the place he once called home: Royal Air Force Mildenhall in Suffolk where his father was stationed. Deeply autobiographical in nature, “Mildenhall” explores the idea of home and the enduring influence of life abroad at the precipice of adulthood, chronicling his process of self-discovery both as a person and as a musician. Heartworms is out March 10th on Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records. Ranking on multiple Most Anticipated Albums lists of 2017 including Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Stereogum, A.V. Club and Consequence of Sound, Heartworms’ first two singles have garnered glowing reviews. Heartworms will be supported by a spring tour that begins March 2nd in Albuquerque, NM. Tickets are on sale now. Soundcheck Party tickets are also available for select dates. One $125 Soundcheck Party ticket includes: admission to an exclusive soundcheck performance, individual photo or selfie with the band, a limited edition exclusive Shins poster signed by James Mercer, a canvas Shins tote bag, and early entry into the venue. Tickets to the show are NOT included. For more information, visit theshins.com.

HEARTWORMS TRACK LIST

1. Name For You

2. Painting a Hole

3. Cherry Hearts

4. Fantasy Island

5. Mildenhall

6. Rubber Ballz

7. Half a Million

8. Dead Alive

9. Heartworms

10. So Now What

11. The Fear

2017 TOUR DATES

March 2 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

March 3 – Phoenix, AZ – McDowell Mountain Music Festival

March 4 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

March 6 – San Diego,CA – Observatory North Park

March 7 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

March 28 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

March 29 – London, UK – Apollo Hammersmith

March 30 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

March 31– Zurich, SUI – M4Music Festival

April 21– Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt University; Rites of Spring

April 22-23 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

May 12-14 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 26-28 – George, WA – Sasquatch Music Festival

June 2-3 – Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival

June 3-4– Houston, TX – Free Press Summer Festival

June 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell

June 15-18 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

July 28-30 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Wayhome Music & Arts Festival