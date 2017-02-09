Watch John Brown’s Body’s Music Video For “Hard Man Fe Dead”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 9th, 2017
John Brown’s Body released the other day their official music video for ‘Hard Man Fe Dead’ off their 11th full-length release Fireflies. The album is now available via Easy Star Records.
Here’s what lead singer Elliot Martin had to say about the video:
“Hard Man Fe Dead is a tribute to the late Prince Buster, and dedicated to the extended family of musicians that we are a part of. How good and pleasant it is to play some hard Reggae music with all these talented people!”
Tour Dates:
2.10 | Denver, CO | Cervantes’ Other Side
2.11 | Boulder, CO | Fox Theatre
2.13 | Salt Lake City, UT | The State Room
2.14 | Jackson, WY | Pink Garter Theatre
2.15 | Missoula, MT | Top Hat Lounge
2.17 | Seattle, WA | Nectar Lounge
2.18 | Portland, OR | Doug Fir Lounge
3.17 | Rincon, PR | RAMAS Festival
3.24 | Albany, NY | The Hollow
3.25 | W. Dover, VT | Snow Barn
4.7 | Carrabassett Valley, ME | Sugarloaf
4.21 | Baltimore, MD | The 8×10
4.22 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Bowl
4.28 | Buffalo, NY | Iron Works
4.29 | Syracuse, NY | The Westcott Theater
5.26-28 | Monterey, CA | California Roots
7.14 | Boston, MA | Rock On! Boat Cruise