Watch John Brown’s Body’s Music Video For “Hard Man Fe Dead”

John Brown’s Body released the other day their official music video for ‘Hard Man Fe Dead’ off their 11th full-length release Fireflies. The album is now available via Easy Star Records.



Here’s what lead singer Elliot Martin had to say about the video:

“Hard Man Fe Dead is a tribute to the late Prince Buster, and dedicated to the extended family of musicians that we are a part of. How good and pleasant it is to play some hard Reggae music with all these talented people!”

Tour Dates:

2.10 | Denver, CO | Cervantes’ Other Side

2.11 | Boulder, CO | Fox Theatre

2.13 | Salt Lake City, UT | The State Room

2.14 | Jackson, WY | Pink Garter Theatre

2.15 | Missoula, MT | Top Hat Lounge

2.17 | Seattle, WA | Nectar Lounge

2.18 | Portland, OR | Doug Fir Lounge

3.17 | Rincon, PR | RAMAS Festival

3.24 | Albany, NY | The Hollow

3.25 | W. Dover, VT | Snow Barn

4.7 | Carrabassett Valley, ME | Sugarloaf

4.21 | Baltimore, MD | The 8×10

4.22 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Bowl

4.28 | Buffalo, NY | Iron Works

4.29 | Syracuse, NY | The Westcott Theater

5.26-28 | Monterey, CA | California Roots

7.14 | Boston, MA | Rock On! Boat Cruise