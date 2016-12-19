Watch Keanu Reeves Shoot A Bunch of People in John Wick: Chapter 2 Trailer!

John Wick is one of those movies that’s insanely fun, bloody and every time you watch it, you enjoy it more & more. John Wick: Chapter 2 looks like more of the same but it in different locales. Hey, there’s even a gun fight in the PATH station at the World Trade Center. No wonder why there’s so many delays on that line! Watch the new trailer below.



The movie synopsis is:

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

John Wick: Chapter 2 stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane.