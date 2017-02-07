Watch Less Than Jake’s New Music Video for “Bomb Drop”

Less Than Jake have premiered a new music video for their song “Bomb Drop” at Fuse.tv. The song is featured on their newly released EP, Sound The Alarm, which is awesome by the way. You can read the review here.



Roger commented about the video:

“With this video, we wanted to acknowledge online existence, and how in this day and age, likes and comments can affect our real, waking lives. Max Moore was excellent to work with, and I feel like the video compliments the lyrical message of the song; “Those wars inside your mind are all for nothing.”

Fans can catch Less Than Jake live on their current co-headline U.S. tour with San Diego rock band Pepper. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.lessthanjake.com/. Follow the band at https://www.facebook.com/lessthanjake for additional updates.

Less Than Jake Tour Dates (w/Pepper):

Feb 07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Feb 08 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Feb 09 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Feb 10 – Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Feb 11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Feb 12 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

Feb 15 – Portland, ME – State Theater

Feb 16 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

Feb 17 – NYC, NY – Playstation Theater

Feb 18 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Feb 21 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

Feb 22 – Richmond, VA – The National

Feb 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Feb 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Feb 25 – St Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheater

Feb 26 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution (Outdoor Stage)

Feb 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live