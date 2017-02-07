Watch Less Than Jake’s New Music Video for “Bomb Drop”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 7th, 2017
Less Than Jake have premiered a new music video for their song “Bomb Drop” at Fuse.tv. The song is featured on their newly released EP, Sound The Alarm, which is awesome by the way. You can read the review here.
Roger commented about the video:
“With this video, we wanted to acknowledge online existence, and how in this day and age, likes and comments can affect our real, waking lives. Max Moore was excellent to work with, and I feel like the video compliments the lyrical message of the song; “Those wars inside your mind are all for nothing.”
Fans can catch Less Than Jake live on their current co-headline U.S. tour with San Diego rock band Pepper. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.lessthanjake.com/. Follow the band at https://www.facebook.com/lessthanjake for additional updates.
Less Than Jake Tour Dates (w/Pepper):
Feb 07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
Feb 08 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Feb 09 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Feb 10 – Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Feb 11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Feb 12 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
Feb 15 – Portland, ME – State Theater
Feb 16 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
Feb 17 – NYC, NY – Playstation Theater
Feb 18 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Feb 21 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
Feb 22 – Richmond, VA – The National
Feb 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Feb 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
Feb 25 – St Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheater
Feb 26 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution (Outdoor Stage)
Feb 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live