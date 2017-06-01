Watch Liam Gallagher’s Music Video For New Single “Wall Of Glass”

Liam Gallagher‘s time with Beady Eye is over and now it’s just time for his solo career to begin. He premiered his new single & video “Wall of Glass” yesterday and it sounds great!



He will be playing some dates in Manchester, UK and Ireland. To coincide with the tour, Liam Gallagher’s debut single “Wall of Glass” is now available to purchase here.

The tour opened with a sold out homecoming show at Manchester’s O2 Ritz – all profits from which were donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, organized by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross. Watch footage from the show here.

International Tour dates:

June 1 London Electric Brixton SOLD OUT

June 10 Dublin Olympia Theatre SOLD OUT

June 11 Glasgow Barrowlands SOLD OUT