Watch New Found Glory’s Music Video For “Party On Apocalypse”

New Found Glory have premiered a new song and music video for the song “Party on Apocalypse.” This is the band’s second video released from their upcoming 10-track album, Makes Me Sick, which will be out April 28th.



Directed by Max Moore, the video shows the best doomsday party ever held in an underground bunker. On the song, guitarist Chad Gilbert says:

“Is the end of the world near…? It sure feels like it sometimes. If the end is inevitable, haven’t you thought about rounding up all the people you love for a celebration? A Party On Apocalypse. This video was intended to feel like a 2002 TRL video, trapped in a Hollywood Apocalypse gritty film. Try to be a light in a dark place!”

The band is currently on the road for a massive 20 Years of Pop Punk anniversary tour, which is nearly sold out. Select dates have remaining tickets and many cities still have VIP upgrades available at newfoundglory.com. Exclusive bundles are available through Ticketmaster and include a download of Makes Me Sick.

Makes Me Sick Tracklisting:

1. Your Jokes Aren’t Funny

2. Party On Apocalypse

3. Call Me Anti-Social

4. Happy Being Miserable

5. The Sound Of Two Voices

6. Blurred Vision

7. Say It Don’t Spray It

8. Barbed Wire

9. Short and Sweet

10. The Cheapest Thrill

Upcoming Tour Dates:

April 14 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall – SOLD OUT

April 15 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre

April 17 Denver, CO Marquis Theater – SOLD OUT

April 18 Denver, CO Marquis Theater – SOLD OUT

April 19 Denver, CO Marquis Theater – SOLD OUT

April 21 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory – SOLD OUT

April 22 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory – SOLD OUT

April 23 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

April 25 San Francisco, CA Slim’s – SOLD OUT

April 26 San Francisco, CA Slim’s – SOLD OUT

April 27 San Francisco, CA Slim’s – SOLD OUT

April 28 West Hollywood, CA Troubador – SOLD OUT

April 29 West Hollywood, CA Troubador – SOLD OUT

April 30 West Hollywood, CA Troubador – SOLD OUT

May 2 Phoenix, AZ Nile Theater – SOLD OUT

May 4 Austin, TX The Mohawk

May 5 Dallas, TX The Door

May 6 Austin, TX The Mohawk – SOLD OUT

May 8 Orlando, FL The Social – SOLD OUT

May 9 Orlando, FL The Social – SOLD OUT

May 10 Orlando, FL The Social – SOLD OUT

May 12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

May 14 Orlando, FL House of Blues

May 15 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

May 17 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

May 18 Nashville, TN Exit/In – SOLD OUT