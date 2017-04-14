Watch New Found Glory’s Music Video For “Party On Apocalypse”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 14th, 2017
New Found Glory have premiered a new song and music video for the song “Party on Apocalypse.” This is the band’s second video released from their upcoming 10-track album, Makes Me Sick, which will be out April 28th.
Directed by Max Moore, the video shows the best doomsday party ever held in an underground bunker. On the song, guitarist Chad Gilbert says:
“Is the end of the world near…? It sure feels like it sometimes. If the end is inevitable, haven’t you thought about rounding up all the people you love for a celebration? A Party On Apocalypse. This video was intended to feel like a 2002 TRL video, trapped in a Hollywood Apocalypse gritty film. Try to be a light in a dark place!”
The band is currently on the road for a massive 20 Years of Pop Punk anniversary tour, which is nearly sold out. Select dates have remaining tickets and many cities still have VIP upgrades available at newfoundglory.com. Exclusive bundles are available through Ticketmaster and include a download of Makes Me Sick.
Makes Me Sick Tracklisting:
1. Your Jokes Aren’t Funny
2. Party On Apocalypse
3. Call Me Anti-Social
4. Happy Being Miserable
5. The Sound Of Two Voices
6. Blurred Vision
7. Say It Don’t Spray It
8. Barbed Wire
9. Short and Sweet
10. The Cheapest Thrill
Upcoming Tour Dates:
April 14 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall – SOLD OUT
April 15 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre
April 17 Denver, CO Marquis Theater – SOLD OUT
April 18 Denver, CO Marquis Theater – SOLD OUT
April 19 Denver, CO Marquis Theater – SOLD OUT
April 21 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory – SOLD OUT
April 22 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory – SOLD OUT
April 23 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
April 25 San Francisco, CA Slim’s – SOLD OUT
April 26 San Francisco, CA Slim’s – SOLD OUT
April 27 San Francisco, CA Slim’s – SOLD OUT
April 28 West Hollywood, CA Troubador – SOLD OUT
April 29 West Hollywood, CA Troubador – SOLD OUT
April 30 West Hollywood, CA Troubador – SOLD OUT
May 2 Phoenix, AZ Nile Theater – SOLD OUT
May 4 Austin, TX The Mohawk
May 5 Dallas, TX The Door
May 6 Austin, TX The Mohawk – SOLD OUT
May 8 Orlando, FL The Social – SOLD OUT
May 9 Orlando, FL The Social – SOLD OUT
May 10 Orlando, FL The Social – SOLD OUT
May 12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live
May 14 Orlando, FL House of Blues
May 15 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
May 17 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
May 18 Nashville, TN Exit/In – SOLD OUT