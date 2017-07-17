Watch Stick Figure’s Music Video For “In This Love”

Stick Figure premiered a music video the other day for their song “In This Love,” off their awesome Set in Stone album. It’s by far the best song on the album and probably my favorite song by Stick Figure to date. Why it’s not played live more often is beyond me. The video was made to announce their NYE’s show in Boston at the House of Blues. More details below.



“In This Love,” comes from the musical imagination of Scott Woodruff and creates a vibrant sonic soundscape and the music video reflects just that. The Rasta gradient overlay matches perfectly to the reggae vibe heard in the track, and it is highlighted by tropical landscapes of Latin America and the South Pacific.

Long time friends of the band, Bulldog Media began filming the video in Costa Rica with aerial shots taken near Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The underwater shots were filmed by drummer, Kevin Offitzer, while the band was stopped in Tahiti on tour in June of 2016. The song comes from the musically gifted mind of multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter/producer, Scott Woodruff who produced, recorded and mixed the track at Ruffwood Studios.

Stick Figure is set to perform on NYE at 8 PM at the House of Blues (Boston, MA) alongside, John Brown’s Body and 10 Ft. Ganja Plant. Tickets on sale now at: https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/010052DC9B642C90.