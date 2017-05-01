Watch The Charlatans’ Music Video for “Plastic Machinery”

The Charlatans (UK) have a brand new album coming out called Different Days and it will be out May 26th via BMG. The band premiered a music video last week for the track “Plastic Machinery” that features Johnny Marr and Pete Salisbury.



The video was shot in Barcelona by filmmaker and photographer Ewen Spencer, who is also responsible for creating the Different Days album artwork. “It was great fun to make the video,” explains Tim Burgess. “Barcelona is such a beautiful city – the song is about finding beauty in uncertain times and we knew there’d be some sunshine there too.”

Different Days is the band’s thirteenth album. Co-produced by Jim Spencer, the album was recorded at the band’s studio in Cheshire and features contributions from an array of friends… from Paul Weller and Johnny Marr to crime writer Ian Rankin and writer/actress Sharon Horgan. It follows on from the success of The Charlatans’ last album Modern Nature, which drew critical praise across the board, and notched up their eighth Top Ten on the album chart, all capped off with a lifetime achievement award from Q Magazine. The Charlatans had a whirlwind 2015, completing two sold-out UK tours, world tours and popping up as unannounced opening act at Glastonbury, and headlining at the Isle Of Wight and Kendall Calling festivals amongst others.

Tracklisting:

01. Hey Sunrise

02. Solutions

03. Different Days

04. Future Tense

05. Plastic Machinery **

06. The Forgotten One

07. Not Forgotten

08. There Will Be Chances

09. Over Again

10. The Same House

11. Let’s Go Together

12. The Setting Sun

13. Spinning Out

In support of the upcoming album, The Charlatans have confirmed two signings and acoustic performances at the now-legendary Tim Peaks Diner:

05/26 – The Lowry; Salford – tickets

05/28 – Soundcity; Liverpool – tickets

The Charlatans will also be playing the following summer shows with more to be announced in the coming weeks:

05/12 – Sound Isidro, Madrid

05/13 – Mallorca Live Festival

05/27 – Lancashire Cricket Ground w/ The Courteeners

06/16 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

07/21 – Pennfest, Buckinghamshire

08/12 – Lakefest, Ledbury

08/25 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth