Watch The Charlatans’ Music Video for “Plastic Machinery”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on May 1st, 2017
The Charlatans (UK) have a brand new album coming out called Different Days and it will be out May 26th via BMG. The band premiered a music video last week for the track “Plastic Machinery” that features Johnny Marr and Pete Salisbury.
The video was shot in Barcelona by filmmaker and photographer Ewen Spencer, who is also responsible for creating the Different Days album artwork. “It was great fun to make the video,” explains Tim Burgess. “Barcelona is such a beautiful city – the song is about finding beauty in uncertain times and we knew there’d be some sunshine there too.”
Different Days is the band’s thirteenth album. Co-produced by Jim Spencer, the album was recorded at the band’s studio in Cheshire and features contributions from an array of friends… from Paul Weller and Johnny Marr to crime writer Ian Rankin and writer/actress Sharon Horgan. It follows on from the success of The Charlatans’ last album Modern Nature, which drew critical praise across the board, and notched up their eighth Top Ten on the album chart, all capped off with a lifetime achievement award from Q Magazine. The Charlatans had a whirlwind 2015, completing two sold-out UK tours, world tours and popping up as unannounced opening act at Glastonbury, and headlining at the Isle Of Wight and Kendall Calling festivals amongst others.
Tracklisting:
01. Hey Sunrise
02. Solutions
03. Different Days
04. Future Tense
05. Plastic Machinery **
06. The Forgotten One
07. Not Forgotten
08. There Will Be Chances
09. Over Again
10. The Same House
11. Let’s Go Together
12. The Setting Sun
13. Spinning Out
In support of the upcoming album, The Charlatans have confirmed two signings and acoustic performances at the now-legendary Tim Peaks Diner:
05/26 – The Lowry; Salford – tickets
05/28 – Soundcity; Liverpool – tickets
The Charlatans will also be playing the following summer shows with more to be announced in the coming weeks:
05/12 – Sound Isidro, Madrid
05/13 – Mallorca Live Festival
05/27 – Lancashire Cricket Ground w/ The Courteeners
06/16 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough
07/21 – Pennfest, Buckinghamshire
08/12 – Lakefest, Ledbury
08/25 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth