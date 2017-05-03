Watch The Defenders Official Trailer!

Netflix has premiered the official trailer for The Defenders! The 8 episode series sees Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and sigh…Iron Fist come together to take down Ridley from Aliens! And please, just please, stop having these slowed down, mediocre moody cover songs. In this case, it’s Nirvana’s “Come As You Are.” The hallway scene at the end of the trailer looked pretty bad-ass though!



Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together. The Netflix original series will launch globally on August 18, 2017.