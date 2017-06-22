Watch the Funny Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Trailer
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 22nd, 2017
The third part to Wet Hot American Summer is called Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and it will premiere on Netflix on August 4th! The funny trailer premiered this morning and it looks just as weird and bizarre as the other two movies/series.
This will be an 8-part mini-series and I’m looking forward to binging this on a weekend in August. The trailer features the cast looking older, but only supposed to be 10 years later. The trailer also pokes fun at that there is a shit ton of people in this movie making cameos. Watch it and see:
Sometimes, in order to move forward…you have to go back.
Welcome to the Camp Firewood 10 Year Reunion! From David Wain and Michael Showalter, the filmmakers that brought the original 2001 cult classic and the 2015 acclaimed prequel series by the same name, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is the hilarious new eight-part limited series starring the original cast, plus an all-star lineup of new cast members. 10 Years Older. 10 Years Hotter. 10 Years Wetter.
Returning cast includes A.D. Miles, Amy Poehler, Beth Dover, Chris Meloni, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, David Wain, Elizabeth Banks, Eric Nenninger, H. Jon Benjamin, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Joe Lo Truglio, John Early, Josh Charles, Ken Marino, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Marguerite Moreau, Marisa Ryan, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter, Molly Shannon, Nina Hellman, Paul Rudd, Rich Sommer, Sarah Burns and Zak Orth.
New cast members include Skyler Gisondo, Samm Levine, Mark Feuerstein, Marlo Thomas, Joey Bragg, Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano and — surprise! — Adam Scott.