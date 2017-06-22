Watch the Funny Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Trailer

The third part to Wet Hot American Summer is called Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and it will premiere on Netflix on August 4th! The funny trailer premiered this morning and it looks just as weird and bizarre as the other two movies/series.



This will be an 8-part mini-series and I’m looking forward to binging this on a weekend in August. The trailer features the cast looking older, but only supposed to be 10 years later. The trailer also pokes fun at that there is a shit ton of people in this movie making cameos. Watch it and see: