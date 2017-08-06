Watch The Hilarious Retro Music Video For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Featuring The Hoff

If you’ve seen the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the end credits, or own the soundtrack, you know there’s a band on there called the Sneepers. The band plays “Guardians Inferno” which features David Hasselhoff. It’s a fun throwback to the disco era and they made a music video for it that will be on the Blu-Ray for the movie.

It features all of the cast, some harder to find than others, including director James Gunn and Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live. And of course there’s the typical Marvel cameo in there as well.

Such a fun song and can’t wait to watch the movie again!