Watch The Music Video for Skinny Lister’s “Injuries”

Skinny Lister have released a new music video for their new single, “Injuries.” Taken from their brilliant latest album titled The Devil, The Heart & The Fight, “Injuries” was filmed by notable MTV Europe VJ and Rockpalast host Ingo Schmoll at Joshua Tree during the band’s biggest U.S. headline tour late last year. On April 2nd, they will be playing in NYC at the Mercury Lounge.



Frontman Dan Heptinstall commented about the song and video:

“Injuries” expresses one’s necessary need to press forward despite life’s many curveballs and overall setbacks. “’Injuries’ is about following your heart despite the risks, doing what you want to do with your life, and overcoming the obstacles that inevitably get thrown in your way,” “Shit is thrown at all of us from time to time, and ‘Injuries’ is a celebration of picking yourself up and battling on, and turning those experiences to your advantage.”

The band will also be playing headline shows as well as supporting Flogging Molly.

Tour Dates

March 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues *

March 22 – Houston, TX – House of Blues *

March 24 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater *

March 25 – Mobile, AL – O’Daly’s Irish Pub *

March 26 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues *

March 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

March 29 – Norfolk, VA – Norva *

March 30 – Washington DC – Rock And Roll Hotel (headline)

March 31 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Convention Centre *

April 01 – Rochester, NY – Rochester Dome Arena *

April 02 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge (headline)

April 26 – Edinburgh, UK – Voodoo Rooms

April 27 – Sheffield, UK – The Leadmill

April 28 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

May 03 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

May 04 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

May 05 – Birmingham, UK – Hare and Hounds

May 06 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece Bristol (SOLD OUT)

May 09 – Southampton, UK – The Talking Heads (SOLD OUT)

May 10 – Brighton, UK – The Haunt Brighton

May 11 – London, UK – Scala

October 25 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma Vzw

October 26 – Köln, Germany – Underground Cologne

October 27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Sugarfactory

October 28 – Berlin, Germany – Musik & Frieden

October 29 – Münster, Germany – Skaters Palace Café

October 31 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust Hamburg

November 01 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

November 02 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret

November 03 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand

November 04 – Helsinki, Finland – TAVASTIA-klubi

November 07 – München, Germany – Hansa 39 Feierwerk

November 08 – Wien, Austria – U4 Vienna

November 09 – Linz, Austria – Stwst Stadtwerkstatt

November 10 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo Zürich

November 11 – Stuttgart, Germany – Club-CANN

* = supporting Flogging Molly