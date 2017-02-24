Watch The Music Video for Skinny Lister’s “Injuries”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 24th, 2017
Skinny Lister have released a new music video for their new single, “Injuries.” Taken from their brilliant latest album titled The Devil, The Heart & The Fight, “Injuries” was filmed by notable MTV Europe VJ and Rockpalast host Ingo Schmoll at Joshua Tree during the band’s biggest U.S. headline tour late last year. On April 2nd, they will be playing in NYC at the Mercury Lounge.
Frontman Dan Heptinstall commented about the song and video:
“Injuries” expresses one’s necessary need to press forward despite life’s many curveballs and overall setbacks. “’Injuries’ is about following your heart despite the risks, doing what you want to do with your life, and overcoming the obstacles that inevitably get thrown in your way,” “Shit is thrown at all of us from time to time, and ‘Injuries’ is a celebration of picking yourself up and battling on, and turning those experiences to your advantage.”
The band will also be playing headline shows as well as supporting Flogging Molly.
Tour Dates
March 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues *
March 22 – Houston, TX – House of Blues *
March 24 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater *
March 25 – Mobile, AL – O’Daly’s Irish Pub *
March 26 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues *
March 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *
March 29 – Norfolk, VA – Norva *
March 30 – Washington DC – Rock And Roll Hotel (headline)
March 31 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Convention Centre *
April 01 – Rochester, NY – Rochester Dome Arena *
April 02 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge (headline)
April 26 – Edinburgh, UK – Voodoo Rooms
April 27 – Sheffield, UK – The Leadmill
April 28 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
May 03 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
May 04 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
May 05 – Birmingham, UK – Hare and Hounds
May 06 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece Bristol (SOLD OUT)
May 09 – Southampton, UK – The Talking Heads (SOLD OUT)
May 10 – Brighton, UK – The Haunt Brighton
May 11 – London, UK – Scala
October 25 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma Vzw
October 26 – Köln, Germany – Underground Cologne
October 27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Sugarfactory
October 28 – Berlin, Germany – Musik & Frieden
October 29 – Münster, Germany – Skaters Palace Café
October 31 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust Hamburg
November 01 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
November 02 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret
November 03 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand
November 04 – Helsinki, Finland – TAVASTIA-klubi
November 07 – München, Germany – Hansa 39 Feierwerk
November 08 – Wien, Austria – U4 Vienna
November 09 – Linz, Austria – Stwst Stadtwerkstatt
November 10 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo Zürich
November 11 – Stuttgart, Germany – Club-CANN
* = supporting Flogging Molly