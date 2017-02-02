Watch The Music Video For Stick Figure’s “Weary Eyes”

Stick Figure are still out there promoting their latest (and awesome) album Set in Stone. Stick Figure’s latest music video is for the track “Weary Eyes.” Watch the video below.



The music video is directed by Joe Wilson and you can buy the album on iTunes if you don’t own it yet.

You can check out Stick Figure at The 8th Annual California Roots Music & Arts Festival in May or at Levitate Music Festival in Marshfield, MA on July 8th.