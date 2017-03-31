Watch The Music Video for Tuxedo’s “2nd Time Around”

Tuxedo (Jake One and Mayer Hawthorne) premiered their music video for their track “2nd Time Around” yesterday. “2nd Time Around” was filmed at the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, which is operated by the owner of Pinball Pete in Ann Arbor, where Mayer Hawthorne grew up and first learned to play pinball. The album is now out in the US and will be out next week in the UK. Check out the music video below and check out the band as they play in NYC at Webster Hall on June 1st.



“I’ve always had a thing for pinball,” explains Mayer. “My dad worked briefly at a pinball arcade before I was born, so I guess it runs in the family. As a rebellious tween in Ann Arbor, Michigan, I used to ride my Ross Piranha BMX bike to a local arcade called Pinball Pete’s. They had vending machines that sold candy and soda for 25¢ (way below average – I’m not THAT old). I played a lot of video games and bought shitty weed from shady older kids. But it also introduced me to some classic pinball machines like Funhouse, Whirlwind and Medieval Madness. I was hooked!

When A Strange Arrangement was released, I took my first big check from Stones Throw and bought a Theater of Magic pinball for my house. I still have it, although my new favorite is one called Tales of the Arabian Nights, which was designed by the same guy, John Popadiuk. When director Ross Harris suggested that we shoot the ‘2nd Time Around’ video at the Pinball Hall of Fame in Vegas, it didn’t take much convincing. The place was like my ultimate fantasy. Row after row of all the best pinball machines from every decade. All playable and well maintained. When I met the owner, Tim, he was wearing a headlamp and was busy repairing one of the machines. He was a man of few words, but when he overheard me reminiscing about Pinball Pete’s, he gruffly interjected, ‘I started Pinball Pete’s with my brother Ted, 30 years ago. Everyone asked which one of us was Pete, but Pinball Pete’s was a pink elephant.'”

The band will be touring from now until Summer:

