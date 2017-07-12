Watch The Video For The Selecter’s New Single “Frontline”

The Selecter premiered a music video their new single yesterday called “Frontline.” The single is from their upcoming album Daylight, which will be out October 6th. You can pre-order a signed CD or vinyl now here.



If you’re in the NY area on August 9th, catch The Selecter play the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn with Rude Boy George and the Pandemics. They are playing in the US for the month of August, so check out the dates here for more info.