Willie Nile Covers Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” For His Latest Music Video

Willie Nile has a brand new album called Positively Bob: Willie Nile Sings Bob Dylan coming out that contains nothing but Bob Dylan songs. Since I love both Willie and Bob, I can’t wait to see what he does with his material. Willie premiered a music video today for the song “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” and he clearly makes it his own. The album will be out June 23rd!



Willie will be having album listening party, along with some performances and special guests happening tomorrow at Bowery Electric. Check out his page for details.