89th Academy Awards Nominations Announced!

Movie News | By on Jan 24th, 2017

Oscars

The 89th Academy Awards nominations were announced this morning. Is it just me or is this Oscar season underwhelming? Not really any movies to root for, at least that’s my opinion. La La Land led the nominations with 14, while Moonlight, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Hacksaw Ridge got a bunch too. No Deadpool but come on, did you really think that was going to be nominated? Thomas Newman got nominated for Passengers, which is an excellent score. Don’t think The Lobster got much, which is a shame. Hell Or High Water? This movie that looked like some throwaway movie that was released in August. Hmm ok. Honestly, there’s not a lot of surprises here since these mirror other awards. Big giant MEH.

Best Picture

Arrival
Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder And David Linde, Producers

Fences
Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington And Todd Black, Producers

Hacksaw Ridge
Bill Mechanic And David Permut, Producers

Hell Or High Water
Carla Hacken And Julie Yorn, Producers

Hidden Figures
Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams And Theodore Melfi, Producers

La La Land
Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz And Marc Platt, Producers

Lion
Emile Sherman, Iain Canning And Angie Fielder, Producers

Manchester By The Sea
Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck And Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

Moonlight
Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner And Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

Actor In A Leading Role

Casey Affleck
Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield
Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling
La La Land

Viggo Mortensen
Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington
Fences

Actor In A Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali
Moonlight

Jeff Bridges
Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges
Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel
Lion

Michael Shannon
Nocturnal Animals

Actress In A Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert
Elle

Ruth Negga
Loving

Natalie Portman
Jackie

Emma Stone
La La Land

Meryl Streep
Florence Foster Jenkins

Actress In A Supporting Role

Viola Davis
Fences

Naomie Harris
Moonlight

Nicole Kidman
Lion

Octavia Spencer
Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams
Manchester By The Sea

Animated Feature Film

Kubo And The Two Strings
Travis Knight And Arianne Sutner

Moana
John Musker, Ron Clements And Osnat Shurer

My Life As A Zucchini
Claude Barras And Max Karli

The Red Turtle
Michael Dudok De Wit And Toshio Suzuki

Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore And Clark Spencer

Cinematography

Arrival
Bradford Young

La La Land
Linus Sandgren

Lion
Greig Fraser

Moonlight
James Laxton

Silence
Rodrigo Prieto

Costume Design

Allied
Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins
Consolata Boyle

Jackie
Madeline Fontaine

La La Land
Mary Zophres

Directing

Arrival
Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge
Mel Gibson

La La Land
Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea
Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight
Barry Jenkins

Documentary (Feature)

Fire At Sea
Gianfranco Rosi And Donatella Palermo

I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety And Hébert Peck

Life, Animated
Roger Ross Williams And Julie Goldman

O.J.: Made In America
Ezra Edelman And Caroline Waterlow

13Th
Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish

Documentary (Short Subject)

Extremis
Dan Krauss

4.1 Miles
Daphne Matziaraki

Joe’s Violin
Kahane Cooperman And Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland
Marcel Mettelsiefen And Stephen Ellis

The White Helmets
Orlando Von Einsiedel And Joanna Natasegara

Film Editing

Arrival
Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge
John Gilbert

Hell Or High Water
Jake Roberts

La La Land
Tom Cross

Moonlight
Nat Sanders And Joi Mcmillon

Foreign Language Film

Land Of Mine
Denmark

A Man Called Ove
Sweden

The Salesman
Iran

Tanna
Australia

Toni Erdmann
Germany

Makeup And Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove
Eva Von Bahr And Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond
Joel Harlow And Richard Alonzo

Suicide Squad
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini And Christopher Nelson

Music (Original Score)

Jackie
Mica Levi

La La Land
Justin Hurwitz

Lion
Dustin O’halloran And Hauschka

Moonlight
Nicholas Britell

Passengers
Thomas Newman

Music (Original Song)

Audition (The Fools Who Dream)
From La La Land; Music By Justin Hurwitz; Lyric By Benj Pasek And Justin Paul

Can’t Stop The Feeling
From Trolls; Music And Lyric By Justin Timberlake, Max Martin And Karl Johan Schuster

City Of Stars
From La La Land; Music By Justin Hurwitz; Lyric By Benj Pasek And Justin Paul

The Empty Chair
From Jim: The James Foley Story; Music And Lyric By J. Ralph And Sting

How Far I’ll Go
From Moana; Music And Lyric By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Production Design

Arrival
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar!
Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

La La Land
Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers
Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Short Film (Animated)

Blind Vaysha
Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time
Andrew Coats And Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider And Cigarettes
Robert Valley And Cara Speller

Pearl
Patrick Osborne

Piper
Alan Barillaro And Marc Sondheimer

Short Film (Live Action)

Ennemis Intérieurs
Sélim Azzazi

La Femme Et Le Tgv
Timo Von Gunten And Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights
Aske Bang And Kim Magnusson

Sing
Kristof Deák And Anna Udvardy

Timecode
Juanjo Giménez

Sound Editing

Arrival
Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon
Wylie Stateman And Renée Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge
Robert Mackenzie And Andy Wright

La La Land
Ai-Ling Lee And Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully
Alan Robert Murray And Bub Asman

Sound Mixing

Arrival
Bernard Gariépy Strobl And Claude La Haye

Hacksaw Ridge
Kevin O’connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie And Peter Grace

La La Land
Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee And Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio And Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush And Mac Ruth

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon
Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington And Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange
Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli And Paul Corbould

The Jungle Book
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones And Dan Lemmon

Kubo And The Two Strings
Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian Mclean And Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel And Neil Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Arrival
Screenplay By Eric Heisserer

Fences
Screenplay By August Wilson

Hidden Figures
Screenplay By Allison Schroeder And Theodore Melfi

Lion
Screenplay By Luke Davies

Moonlight
Screenplay By Barry Jenkins; Story By Tarell Alvin Mccraney

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Hell Or High Water
Written By Taylor Sheridan

La La Land
Written By Damien Chazelle

The Lobster
Written By Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester By The Sea
Written By Kenneth Lonergan

20Th Century Women
Written By Mike Mills

