89th Academy Awards Nominations Announced!

The 89th Academy Awards nominations were announced this morning. Is it just me or is this Oscar season underwhelming? Not really any movies to root for, at least that’s my opinion. La La Land led the nominations with 14, while Moonlight, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Hacksaw Ridge got a bunch too. No Deadpool but come on, did you really think that was going to be nominated? Thomas Newman got nominated for Passengers, which is an excellent score. Don’t think The Lobster got much, which is a shame. Hell Or High Water? This movie that looked like some throwaway movie that was released in August. Hmm ok. Honestly, there’s not a lot of surprises here since these mirror other awards. Big giant MEH.



Best Picture

Arrival

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder And David Linde, Producers

Fences

Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington And Todd Black, Producers

Hacksaw Ridge

Bill Mechanic And David Permut, Producers

Hell Or High Water

Carla Hacken And Julie Yorn, Producers

Hidden Figures

Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams And Theodore Melfi, Producers

La La Land

Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz And Marc Platt, Producers

Lion

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning And Angie Fielder, Producers

Manchester By The Sea

Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck And Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

Moonlight

Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner And Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

Actor In A Leading Role

Casey Affleck

Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield

Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling

La La Land

Viggo Mortensen

Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington

Fences

Actor In A Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali

Moonlight

Jeff Bridges

Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges

Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel

Lion

Michael Shannon

Nocturnal Animals

Actress In A Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert

Elle

Ruth Negga

Loving

Natalie Portman

Jackie

Emma Stone

La La Land

Meryl Streep

Florence Foster Jenkins

Actress In A Supporting Role

Viola Davis

Fences

Naomie Harris

Moonlight

Nicole Kidman

Lion

Octavia Spencer

Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams

Manchester By The Sea

Animated Feature Film

Kubo And The Two Strings

Travis Knight And Arianne Sutner

Moana

John Musker, Ron Clements And Osnat Shurer

My Life As A Zucchini

Claude Barras And Max Karli

The Red Turtle

Michael Dudok De Wit And Toshio Suzuki

Zootopia

Byron Howard, Rich Moore And Clark Spencer

Cinematography

Arrival

Bradford Young

La La Land

Linus Sandgren

Lion

Greig Fraser

Moonlight

James Laxton

Silence

Rodrigo Prieto

Costume Design

Allied

Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Consolata Boyle

Jackie

Madeline Fontaine

La La Land

Mary Zophres

Directing

Arrival

Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson

La La Land

Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea

Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight

Barry Jenkins

Documentary (Feature)

Fire At Sea

Gianfranco Rosi And Donatella Palermo

I Am Not Your Negro

Raoul Peck, Rémi Grellety And Hébert Peck

Life, Animated

Roger Ross Williams And Julie Goldman

O.J.: Made In America

Ezra Edelman And Caroline Waterlow

13Th

Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish

Documentary (Short Subject)

Extremis

Dan Krauss

4.1 Miles

Daphne Matziaraki

Joe’s Violin

Kahane Cooperman And Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland

Marcel Mettelsiefen And Stephen Ellis

The White Helmets

Orlando Von Einsiedel And Joanna Natasegara

Film Editing

Arrival

Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge

John Gilbert

Hell Or High Water

Jake Roberts

La La Land

Tom Cross

Moonlight

Nat Sanders And Joi Mcmillon

Foreign Language Film

Land Of Mine

Denmark

A Man Called Ove

Sweden

The Salesman

Iran

Tanna

Australia

Toni Erdmann

Germany

Makeup And Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Eva Von Bahr And Love Larson

Star Trek Beyond

Joel Harlow And Richard Alonzo

Suicide Squad

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini And Christopher Nelson

Music (Original Score)

Jackie

Mica Levi

La La Land

Justin Hurwitz

Lion

Dustin O’halloran And Hauschka

Moonlight

Nicholas Britell

Passengers

Thomas Newman

Music (Original Song)

Audition (The Fools Who Dream)

From La La Land; Music By Justin Hurwitz; Lyric By Benj Pasek And Justin Paul

Can’t Stop The Feeling

From Trolls; Music And Lyric By Justin Timberlake, Max Martin And Karl Johan Schuster

City Of Stars

From La La Land; Music By Justin Hurwitz; Lyric By Benj Pasek And Justin Paul

The Empty Chair

From Jim: The James Foley Story; Music And Lyric By J. Ralph And Sting

How Far I’ll Go

From Moana; Music And Lyric By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Production Design

Arrival

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar!

Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

La La Land

Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers

Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Short Film (Animated)

Blind Vaysha

Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time

Andrew Coats And Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider And Cigarettes

Robert Valley And Cara Speller

Pearl

Patrick Osborne

Piper

Alan Barillaro And Marc Sondheimer

Short Film (Live Action)

Ennemis Intérieurs

Sélim Azzazi

La Femme Et Le Tgv

Timo Von Gunten And Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights

Aske Bang And Kim Magnusson

Sing

Kristof Deák And Anna Udvardy

Timecode

Juanjo Giménez

Sound Editing

Arrival

Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon

Wylie Stateman And Renée Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge

Robert Mackenzie And Andy Wright

La La Land

Ai-Ling Lee And Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully

Alan Robert Murray And Bub Asman

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Bernard Gariépy Strobl And Claude La Haye

Hacksaw Ridge

Kevin O’connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie And Peter Grace

La La Land

Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee And Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio And Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush And Mac Ruth

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington And Burt Dalton

Doctor Strange

Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli And Paul Corbould

The Jungle Book

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones And Dan Lemmon

Kubo And The Two Strings

Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian Mclean And Brad Schiff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel And Neil Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Arrival

Screenplay By Eric Heisserer

Fences

Screenplay By August Wilson

Hidden Figures

Screenplay By Allison Schroeder And Theodore Melfi

Lion

Screenplay By Luke Davies

Moonlight

Screenplay By Barry Jenkins; Story By Tarell Alvin Mccraney

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Hell Or High Water

Written By Taylor Sheridan

La La Land

Written By Damien Chazelle

The Lobster

Written By Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester By The Sea

Written By Kenneth Lonergan

20Th Century Women

Written By Mike Mills