Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At The Age Of 61

Another shocking and sad death has hit Hollywood with actor Bill Paxton passing away at the age of 61. According to TMZ, Paxton died unexpectedly on Saturday due to complications from surgery. This just sucks because Bill was such a fantastic character actor and known for his roles in Twister, True Lies, Apollo 13, Titanic, Aliens, Weird Science, Big Love, and the mini-series Hatfields & McCoys. His role as Chet from Weird Science will also be remembered by me; that character had so many quotable lines. Sigh…



The family says, “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.” The family accurately describes his “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker.” The family adds, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

