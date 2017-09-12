J.J. Abrams Returning To Star Wars To Write And Direct Episode IX

After the firing of Colin Trevorrow, sites began speculating who would direct the last movie in the latest Star Wars Trilogy. Well, I thought it would either be Rian Johnson (Who directed and wrote The Last Jedi) or J.J. Abrams. At least I picked one of them as J.J. Abrams is set to return write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX. I think fans will be 50/50 on this as one half loved what J.J. did with The Force Awakens and the other thought he just copied A New Hope. I liked what he did so I’m happy with this choice. Now can Disney/Lucasfilm stop firing damn directors and just make good movies please?!



From Starwars.com: