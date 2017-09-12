J.J. Abrams Returning To Star Wars To Write And Direct Episode IX
Movie News | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 12th, 2017
After the firing of Colin Trevorrow, sites began speculating who would direct the last movie in the latest Star Wars Trilogy. Well, I thought it would either be Rian Johnson (Who directed and wrote The Last Jedi) or J.J. Abrams. At least I picked one of them as J.J. Abrams is set to return write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX. I think fans will be 50/50 on this as one half loved what J.J. did with The Force Awakens and the other thought he just copied A New Hope. I liked what he did so I’m happy with this choice. Now can Disney/Lucasfilm stop firing damn directors and just make good movies please?!
From Starwars.com:
J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with The Force Awakens in 2015, is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX. Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm.
“With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.