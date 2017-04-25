Jeff Goldblum Will Appear In Jurassic World 2!

The One True Goldblum, Jeff Goldblum, will return to the Jurassic Park franchise and appear in Jurassic World 2! J.A. Bayona is directing this time but Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are set to return. It will be great to see Dr. Ian Malcolm on the big screen again and hopefully he survives another run with the dinos.



Hollywood Reporter broke the story:

Jeff Goldblum is returning to the land of dinosaurs. The actor, who co-starred in 1993’s Jurassic Park and 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, will appear in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s next Jurassic World film. J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) is directing the next installment in the studio’s hit franchise. Jurassic World earned $1.67 billion worldwide in 2015 and is the fourth-highest-grossing film in history.

Slashfilm has some quotes from producer Frank Marshall here.

