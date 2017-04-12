Josh Brolin Will Play Cable In Deadpool 2

The long search for someone to play Cable in Deadpool 2 is over. Josh Brolin will play the character and is believed to have signed a 4 picture deal, so he’ll be Cable in Deadpool 3 and X-Force eventually. I was personally rooting for David Harbour from Stranger Things to play Cable but I’m fine with Brolin. As long as it wasn’t Michael Shannon, who I didn’t think fit the part. Josh Brolin isn’t a stranger to comic book movies since he’s been in the awful Jonah Hex, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and of course as Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. He’s going to be busy in comic book land for a few years it seems.



The Hollywood Reporter broke the story:

In the end, Brolin emerged as a surprise contender, notching his second Marvel Comics character in the process; the actor plays the villain Thanos in the Marvel Studios movies. Sources say Brolin’s deal is for four movies.

David Leitch is directing the sequel to Fox’s surprise blockbuster, with the Twentieth Century Fox movie heading towards a June production start in Vancouver.

Reynolds is reprising his role as the wisecracking mercenary, with the story expanding to include other characters from Deadpool’s corner of Marvel’s X-Men universe.