Marvel’s Doctor Strange Watch on Digital HD February 14th & Blu-ray on February 28th

Marvel’s Doctor Strange will be out on Digital HD February 14th and Blu-ray on February 28th. I really liked Doctor Strange and thought it was trippy & funny, so can’t wait to watch it again. Hopefully I’ll have a full review of it then. The press release is below so you can read all the info about the upcoming release.



The Doctor Strange press release:

BURBANK, Calif., January 6, 2017 — Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange,” the story of Dr. Stephen Strange, Master of the Mystic Arts, has mesmerized both audiences and critics, pulling in more than $658.3 million at the worldwide box office to date and earning a 90% critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. The biggest single-character introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it also carries on Marvel Studios’ winning streak as the 14th consecutive MCU film to debut at #1 at the domestic box office.

On Feb. 14, “Doctor Strange” fans can bring home the critically acclaimed blockbuster early on Digital HD/3D and Disney Movies Anywhere, or on Blu-ray 3D™, Blu-ray, Digital SD, DVD and On-Demand on Feb. 28. The Blu-ray and Digital releases come packaged with over 80 minutes of fascinating, never-before-seen bonus materials, including five behind-the-scenes featurettes, five deleted scenes, hilarious outtakes, part two of the comical mockumentary “Team Thor,” audio commentary, and an exclusive look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film boasts an award-winning cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game,” “Black Mass”) as Dr. Stephen Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave,” “Triple 9”) as Mordo, Rachel McAdams (“Spotlight,” “Southpaw”) as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong (“The Martian,” “Prometheus”) as Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg (“A Serious Man,” “Steve Jobs”) as Dr. Nicodemus West, Benjamin Bratt (“Traffic,” “Piñero”) as Jonathan Pangborn, and Scott Adkins (“El Gringo,” “The Expendables 2”) as Lucian/Strong Zealot, with Mads Mikkelsen (“The Hunt,” “Casino Royale”) as Kaecilius and Academy Award® winner Tilda Swinton (2007 Best Supporting Actress, “Michael Clayton”; “Julia”) as The Ancient One.

Bonus Features (Bonus features may vary by retailer. The DVD does not include any bonus materials.):

DIGITAL HD & BLU-RAY:

Featurettes

A Strange Transformation – Open your eye to a new dimension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and see how the filmmakers brought one of comic books’ greatest characters to life.

Strange Company – Find out what it’s like for the cast to work on a Marvel film, and how Director Scott Derrickson engineered one of the most ambitious, imaginative films ever.

The Fabric of Reality – Take a closer look at the movie’s extraordinary sets, meticulously crafted costumes and amazingly detailed production elements.

Across Time and Space – Explore the countless hours of dance and fight choreography the actors endured in preparation for their physically demanding roles.

The Score-cerer Supreme – Join Composer Michael Giacchino and a full orchestra during live recording sessions, and experience the movie’s mind-bending music.

Marvel Studios Phase 3 Exclusive Look – Get an early peek at Marvel’s spectacular upcoming films, including Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

Team Thor: Part 2 – See more of the hilarious partnership between Thor and his roommate Darryl in this satirical short.

Deleted Scenes

Strange Meets Daniel Drumm

Kaecilius Searches for Answers

The Kamar-Taj Courtyard

Making Contact

Lost in Kathmandu

Gag Reel

Audio Commentary by Director Scott Derrickson

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE:

Through the Keyhole: The Science of the MCU – Discover how Marvel grounds all its films in real science, and explore the connection between science, magic and imagination.

From Marvel Studios comes Doctor Strange, the story of world-famous neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose life changes forever after a horrific car accident renders his hands useless. When traditional medicine fails him, he travels to the remote Kamar-Taj in search of a cure, but instead discovers the mystical arts and becomes a powerful sorcerer battling dark forces bent on destroying our reality.

Scott Derrickson (“Deliver Us from Evil,” “Sinister”) is directing with Kevin Feige, p.g.a., producing. Louis D’Esposito, Stephen Broussard, Victoria Alonso, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Jon Spaihts (“The Darkest Hour,” “Prometheus”) and Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill (“Sinister,” “Sinister 2”).

The talented team of filmmakers assembled for “Doctor Strange” includes Ben Davis (Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), cinematographer; Charles Wood (Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), production designer; Alexandra Byrne (Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), costume designer; Wyatt Smith (“Into the Woods,” “Ricki and the Flash”) and Sabrina Plisco (“Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow,” “Charlotte’s Web”), editors; Stephane Ceretti (Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Thor: The Dark World”), visual effects supervisor; and Paul Corbould (Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), special effects supervisor.

DISC SPECIFICATIONS (applies to film content only):

PRODUCT SKUs: Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack (Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital Copy),

Blu-ray 2D Combo Pack (Blu-ray, DVD, Digital Copy),

DVD, Digital HD/3D/SD and On-Demand

RUN TIME: Feature run time is approximately 115 minutes

RATED: PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action throughout, and an intense crash sequence

ASPECT RATIO: Blu-ray 3D = 1080p High Definition Widescreen (2.39:1/1.90:1)

Blu-ray = 1080p High Definition Widescreen (2.39:1)

DVD = 2.39:1

AUDIO: Blu-ray = English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio,

Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

DVD = English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks,

English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

SUBTITLES: English SDH, Spanish and French