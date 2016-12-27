Rest in Peace Carrie Fisher, May The Force Be With You…Always

Carrie Fisher

2016 was already a bleak, depressing year; it just got a lot worse. This one hurts, bigtime. Our Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher, has passed away at the age of 60. She suffered a major heart attack on United Airlines few days ago and never recovered from it.

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed the sad news this morning:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Star Wars is the reason why I’m a movie buff. Return of the Jedi is one of the first movies, if not the first movies I saw in theaters when I was 5 years old and that experience is one I’ll never forget. Carrie Fisher was one of my first movie star crushes too, especially in Return of the Jedi. Besides many of the Star Wars movies, she also appeared in Shampoo, The Blues Brothers, Hannah and Her Sisters, The ‘Burbs, and When Harry Met Sally

Later in life, she voiced Peter Griffin’s boss on Family Guy and appeared on the funny comedy series Catastrophe (which she was filming when she was returning to LAX). Then she came back in The Force Awakens, and filmed her parts for Episode 8. No idea what happens in that movie, but I’m assuming her death will have to be addressed in Episode 9. This just sucks, period. May The Force Be With You…Always.

Star Wars directors, cast members and friends paid tribute to Carrie on Twitter:

and this tweet which made me cry:

Princess Leia and Han Solo

Rest in Peace Princess

