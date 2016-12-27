Rest in Peace Carrie Fisher, May The Force Be With You…Always

2016 was already a bleak, depressing year; it just got a lot worse. This one hurts, bigtime. Our Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher, has passed away at the age of 60. She suffered a major heart attack on United Airlines few days ago and never recovered from it.



Her daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed the sad news this morning:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Star Wars is the reason why I’m a movie buff. Return of the Jedi is one of the first movies, if not the first movies I saw in theaters when I was 5 years old and that experience is one I’ll never forget. Carrie Fisher was one of my first movie star crushes too, especially in Return of the Jedi. Besides many of the Star Wars movies, she also appeared in Shampoo, The Blues Brothers, Hannah and Her Sisters, The ‘Burbs, and When Harry Met Sally

Later in life, she voiced Peter Griffin’s boss on Family Guy and appeared on the funny comedy series Catastrophe (which she was filming when she was returning to LAX). Then she came back in The Force Awakens, and filmed her parts for Episode 8. No idea what happens in that movie, but I’m assuming her death will have to be addressed in Episode 9. This just sucks, period. May The Force Be With You…Always.

Star Wars directors, cast members and friends paid tribute to Carrie on Twitter:

George Lucas remembers Carrie Fisher: She was "a very colorful personality that everyone loved." pic.twitter.com/ZpGjzHeQj6 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 27, 2016

She loved to give one the oddest and most randomly silly presents. These are the last three things she gave me. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/qmI7YWqlZ6 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

Amazing princess. Kickass warrior. Incredible writer. Kind soul. My first crush at 6. RIP Carrie Fisher…galaxies of fans mourn your loss. — Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

Well, 2016. Aren't you just a swift kick in the nuts. Carrie Fisher was a legend and a role model on how to speak your mind. What a loss. — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) December 27, 2016

and this tweet which made me cry:

I'll still be waiting for you……. pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

Rest in Peace Princess