Rest In Peace Legendary Actor Harry Dean Stanton

Legendary actor Harry Dean Stanton has passed away at the age of 91. Stanton was a veteran character actor who starred in over 200 movies and television series. You might have remember him in such things like Alien, The Godfather Part II, Cool Hand Luke, Alien, Escape from New York, Christine, Paris, Texas, Repo Man, Pretty in Pink, The Last Temptation of Christ, Wild at Heart, The Straight Story, The Green Mile and Twin Peaks. His last performance was in the movie Lucky. His distinctive look & acting will be sorely missed.



TMZ reported the news: