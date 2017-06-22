Ron Howard Directing Han Solo Spin-off Now
Movie News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 22nd, 2017
Director Ron Howard has stepped in to direct the Han Solo after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left/fired during 4 months of production. It’s somewhat of a safe choice and someone that is used to handling big budgeted movies that won’t rock the boat.
I’m still not sure if i’m interested in this story, especially not crazy about the casting of Alden Ehrenreich who looks nothing like Han Solo. But I’m in the wait and see camp. Maybe I’ll end up loving this after seeing it or at least seeing some footage in a trailer. Something tells me this movie is going to be delayed even more now but right now it’s still scheduled for May 25th, 2018.
From StarWars.com:
Lucasfilm is pleased to announce that Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard has been named director of the untitled Han Solo film.
“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”
Howard has made some of the biggest hits and most critically-acclaimed movies of the modern era. Among his many films are Lucasfilm’s Willow, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind (winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director), The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, and Rush. He also narrated and produced the beloved comedy series Arrested Development, starred in George Lucas’ American Graffiti, and remains a TV icon for his roles in The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days.
The untitled Han Solo film is slated for a May 25, 2018, release.