Ron Howard Directing Han Solo Spin-off Now

Director Ron Howard has stepped in to direct the Han Solo after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left/fired during 4 months of production. It’s somewhat of a safe choice and someone that is used to handling big budgeted movies that won’t rock the boat.

I’m still not sure if i’m interested in this story, especially not crazy about the casting of Alden Ehrenreich who looks nothing like Han Solo. But I’m in the wait and see camp. Maybe I’ll end up loving this after seeing it or at least seeing some footage in a trailer. Something tells me this movie is going to be delayed even more now but right now it’s still scheduled for May 25th, 2018.

