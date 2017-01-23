Star Wars: Episode VIII Gets An Official Title!

Star Wars: Episode VIII will now be called The Last Jedi! Lucasfilm confirmed the news this morning and it sounds pretty cool, although could be interpreted as bleak.



Doesn’t really bode well for Luke now does it? Maybe it just refers to Luke and Rey, who may be considered the last of the Jedi now. It’s definitely a title that will get people talking. Gotta love the red font in the logo too!

From StarWars.com:

We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI. THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.

Ok, where’s our trailer now?!